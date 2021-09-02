Saira Banu Health Update: Veteran Actress Had Suffered Left Ventricle Failure; To Undergo Angioplasty Soon

Veteran actress Saira Banu was recently admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathing issues. Later she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. Now, we hear that the actress' condition is stable. However, she will have to undergo angioplasty soon.

On Wednesday, Saira's doctor Dr Nitin Gokhale told ETimes that the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "The problem has been controlled for now and she is medically much better now. We shall shift her out of the ICU tomorrow (Thursday) and then decide further measures."

Dilip Kumar Was First To Charge Rs 1 Lakh For A Film In 1950s, SRK Charges Rs 100 Crore Seven Decades Later

One hears that the Padosan actress will be undergoing angioplasty soon for her condition. A source close to the family told ETimes, "We are not in a hurry to go in for the angiography. We will decide in 4 or 5 days."

Saira Banu Was Under Lot Of Stress After Dilip Kumar's Death: Actress' Family Friend Faisal Farooqui

Earlier, Saira Banu's family friend Faisal Farooqui had told a leading daily that the actress was under a lot of stress post her husband and actor Dilip Kumar's demise. The legendary star breathed his last on July 7 this year.

"Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending," Farooqui had told a leading tabloid.

Saira Banu made her acting debut with Shammi Kapoor-starrer Junglee and went on to star in many popular movies like Padosan, Gopi, Victoria 203 amongst others.

We wish the veteran actress a speedy recovery!