Saira Banu Moved To ICU Ward, Relative Says She Is Feeling Better

Late actor Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actress Saira Banu was recently admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports, Saira Banu had suffered from a minor heart attack three days ago.

An ANI report revealed that the 77-year-old star complained of issues related to blood pressure and has been shifted to the ICU ward today (September 1). Saira Banu's relative added that while currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) she is feeling better than before, added another report by DNA.

Happy Birthday Saira Banu: These Films Of The Actress Are A Must Watch For Every Cinephile!

Notably, Saira Banu recently lost her husband Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues. The two were married for 54 glorious years, Saira had been a backbone to late actor in recent years. She not only took complete care of him during his bed-ridden days but also kept his fans on social media updated about his health.

Saira Banu Thanks PM Narendra Modi For 'Early Morning Gracious Phone Call' After Dilip Kumar's Death

The actress made her debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee and delivered many memorable performances in her career including Padosan, Purab Aur Paschim, Bluff Master, Gopi, Victoria No. 203 and more.