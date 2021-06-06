Saira Banu Opens Up About Dilip Kumar's Health; Says 'All Is Well'

Dilip Kumar, the veteran actor is admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, Khar due to breathing issues. It was reported that the legend is currently on oxygen support. In a recent interaction with SpotBoye, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu opened up about his health condition, thus putting the rumours to rest.

According to the reports published by Spotboye, their team had got in touch with Saira Banu for an update on Dilip Kumar's health. The star wife messaged back the team "He was a bit unwell so we are here for investigations and treatment ...all is well pray for his good health."

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar's team took to his official Twitter page and confirmed that the legendary actor is currently stable and requested his followers to not believe rumours. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards. Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh'Allah," reads the tweet.

Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh’Allah. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Earlier, the team had revealed that Dilip Kumar is indeed admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness, and revealed the further details with a tweet. "Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," tweeted Dilip Kumar's team.