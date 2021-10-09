Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar Post His Death; 'We Still Walk Together Hand-In-Hand, In Thoughts'

In July this year, the Indian film industry lost a shining star as legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the age of 98 owing to age-related issues. His wife Saira Banu who was a strong pillar of support throughout his life, was devastated by his demise.

Ahead of their 56th wedding anniversary which falls on October 11, Saira remembered her late husband and opened up on the emotional turmoil that she is going through in an interaction with a leading tabloid.

The Padosan actress shared a handwritten letter with ETimes in which she expressed her gratitude towards fans ahead of her wedding anniversary and revealed that she and Dilip Saab still walk together hand-in-hand in thoughts.

Saira said, "This October 11 is the 56th wedding anniversary of my Love and Kohinoor Dilip Sahib and I. I am writing this to especially express gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, dearest friends and family who have so lovingly and thoughtfully sent us remembrance of this magical day for both of us. Dilip Sahib and I, when time stood still and the sky was lit with a million happy sparkling stars... our wedding, the beginning of a sharing of a life of ecstatic togetherness... and now no matter what, we still walk together hand-in-hand, in our thoughts and being until the end of time."

"Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me but for all those generations who've stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever... Aameen. May Allah always keep him in his love and blessings... Aameen," she further mentioned in her letter.

Earlier in an interview with Aaj Tak, one of Saira and Dilip's family friend had talked about how the former has been coping with her husband's loss and said, "She is quite broken since the departure of Dilip Sahab. She is a woman who has lived every moment in the last 55 years with him. You and I can only feel this pain. But there has been a vacuum in her life. It may be that his sorrow and the stress is bothering her."

In one of her past interviews, Saira had recalled Dilip's dreamy proposal and said, "We went to Cuffe Parade. We got down from the car and started talking. Soon, he popped up the question: 'Will you marry me?' Just imagine! I replied rather sarcastically, 'How many girls have you told this to?' He started laughing and said, 'I understand. I haven't worked with you, and you are angry with me. Main kya karoon, mujhe hamesha lagta tha that you are too young'. I told him that things like marriage should be spoken to elders. He said that we should go right back and talk to them."

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar who had an age difference of 22 years, finally tied the knot on October 11, 1966.