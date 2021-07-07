Saira Banu Said 'God Snatched Away' Her 'Reason For Living' After Dilip Kumar's Demise

Bollywood's veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 98, after a prolonged illness. His wife and former actress Saira Banu said that her 'reason for living' has been 'snatched away' after her husband's demise.

The news of his death was first confirmed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the veteran actor. Kumar had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar, since last Tuesday.

Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI, "He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am." Meanwhile, a tweet on the late actor's account read, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

Soon after, Peeping Moon quoted the doctor, as he revealed what Saira Banu said to him after Dilip's death and said, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

According to reports, Dilip Kumar will be buried at Mumbai's Juhu Kabristan in Santacruz later in the day. It has been reported that the late actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

A few days ago, Saira Banu had tweeted about his recovering health condition after being discharged from the hospital However, he was admitted to the hospital again due to health issues.

Notably, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's love story has been one of the most talked-about off-screen romances in Bollywood. The two got married in 1966 and stayed by each other's side for 54 years.