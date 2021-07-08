Saira Banu Thanks PM Narendra Modi For 'Early Morning Gracious Phone Call' After Dilip Kumar's Death

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Thursday (July 8) took to social media thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the condolences on the death of her husband, actor Dilip Kumar. The legendary icon died on Wednesday at 98 years old.

Taking to Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle, Saira Banu wrote, "Thank you hon' ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji for your early morning gracious phone call and condolences. -Saira Banu Khan."

On Wednesday (July 7), PM had tweeted that, "Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP."

Saira also thanked the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the state honours accorded to Dilip Kumar for his funeral. The veteran actress wrote in another tweet, "Thank you @PMOIndia and @CMOMaharashtra for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. - Saira Banu Khan."

Dilip Kumar, who had been keeping unwell lately, passed away due to prolonged illness at a Mumbai Hospital. The star was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai. According to reports, Kumar's body was draped with the tricolour flag at his Pali Hill residence, before being moved to the burial ground.

Many Bollywood stars visited the late actor to pay their last respect at his residence, including, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.