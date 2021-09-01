Saira Banu Was Under Lot Of Stress After Dilip Kumar's Death: Actress' Family Friend Faisal Farooqui

Earlier it was reported that veteran actress Saira Banu who had been hospitalized at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of issues related blood pressure, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of the hospital today. Now, the actress' family friend Faisal Farooqui has shared an update on her health while speaking with a leading tabloid.

Farooqui told Hindustan Times that Saira who was admitted to the hospital three days due to chest congestion, is now stable. However, she is under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Saira Banu Moved To ICU Ward, Relative Says She Is Feeling Better

"There is nothing to worry, thanks to the almighty. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Khar three days ago due to chest congestion. She is now stable, and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," Farooqui, who is the spokesperson for the family was quoted by the daily.

Further revealing that the demise of actor-husband Dilip Kumar took a toll on her health, he continued, "Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU, but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending."

Meanwhile, there were reports indicating heart attack as the reason behind Saira's health scare. However, Farooqui rubbished these rumours and clarified, "Heart attack nahi tha, chest congestion was the reason, and a lot of doctors are implying that it got bad due to the changes in the weather. Teen din se woh hospital mein hain. Log toh kuch bhi bolenge, haqeeqat main bata raha hun. Also, she is not Covid-19 positive. So, she is resting at the moment."

Speaking about Saira's husband Dilip Kumar, the legendary star passed away on July 7 this year.