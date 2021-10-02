Sajid Nadiadwala Books Entire Theatre In London For Team Heropanti 2 To Screen James Bond’s No Time To Die

In September, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 commenced shooting for the action thriller in London with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and the other star cast. After a marathon schedule of almost a month, the team called it a wrap for the London schedule of the film.

And as a mark of celebration, Sajid Nadiadwala has booked an entire theatre for James Bond's 25th film, No Time To Die, in the UK for the cast and crew of Heropanti 2. The prolific producer decided on this to provide a big-screen action experience to the entire gang with a prayer in his heart that the theatres in India also open up in full capacity.

A lesser-known fact is that Sajid is himself a big fan of Bond films. Here are glimpses from the screening. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is gearing up for an Eid 2022 release in cinema halls across the globe. It features Tara Sutaria as the female lead and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist. The music is composed by AR Rahman with Mehboob as a lyricist.