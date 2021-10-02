Sajid Nadiadwala Books Entire Theatre In London For Team Heropanti 2 To Screen James Bond’s No Time To Die

In
September,
Sajid
Nadiadwala's
Heropanti
2
commenced
shooting
for
the
action
thriller
in
London
with
Tiger
Shroff,
Tara
Sutaria
and
the
other
star
cast.
After
a
marathon
schedule
of
almost
a
month,
the
team
called
it
a
wrap
for
the
London
schedule
of
the
film.
And
as
a
mark
of
celebration,
Sajid
Nadiadwala
has
booked
an
entire
theatre
for
James
Bond's
25th
film,
No
Time
To
Die,
in
the
UK
for
the
cast
and
crew
of
Heropanti
2.
The
prolific
producer
decided
on
this
to
provide
a
big-screen
action
experience
to
the
entire
gang
with
a
prayer
in
his
heart
that
the
theatres
in
India
also
open
up
in
full
capacity.
A
lesser-known
fact
is
that
Sajid
is
himself
a
big
fan
of
Bond
films.
Here
are
glimpses
from
the
screening.
Heropanti
2
is
directed
by
Ahmed
Khan
and
is
gearing
up
for
an
Eid
2022
release
in
cinema
halls
across
the
globe.
It
features
Tara
Sutaria
as
the
female
lead
and
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui
as
the
antagonist.
The
music
is
composed
by
AR
Rahman
with
Mehboob
as
a
lyricist.