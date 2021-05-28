Sajid Nadiadwala To Conduct Vaccination Drive For Crews Of Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 And Tadap

With India focusing on its extensive vaccination drive to curb the COVID-19 second wave, it seems that the Hindi film industry is also taking all the necessary measures for the same. Now producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala who has some ambitious projects lined up on the pipeline will be conducting a vaccination drive for the crew of all his upcoming movies. Not only this, but the director is also planning to conduct the drive for his office staff members as well as their families.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Sajid will be conducting the vaccination drive for the crew of his upcoming movies that include the Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey, Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria-Ahan Pandey starrer Tadap and the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A source close to the development revealed to the portal that about 500 crew members and employees will be involved in this drive that will take place on Monday (May 31). The producer wants to ensure the safety of the crew members who will be working on the different dimensions of these upcoming movies.

The source went on to say that Sajid Nadiadwala is ensuring a safe working environment for everyone through this vaccination drive. The spokesperson of Sajid's production house also confirmed the news to the portal. Talking about the line-up of the movies, the source added that Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey's last schedule will go on floors once the COVID-19 restrictions in the city are lifted. The movie Tadap will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and is on its post-production stage.

The movie Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria will also go on floors after the vaccination drive. While the much-awaited movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is still on its pre-production stage. Apart from these, Sajid Nadiadwala will also be bankrolling actor Kartik Aaryan's next with filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. The project is still in its pre-production stage and the makers are being tight-lipped regarding any developments surrounding the same. The film is touted to be a unique love story.