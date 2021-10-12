Salim Khan Says Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire From Work; Find Out Why

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who turned 79 on Monday (October 11), is one of the busiest actors in the tinsel town with multiple projects and endorsements in his kitty. Even at this age, the actor is constantly on his toes. However, veteran writer Salim Khan feels that the Shahenshah of Bollywood should retire now and free himself from the race.

Salim told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "Amitabh Bachchan should retire now. He has achieved all that he had to in this life. One should keep a few years of life for oneself as well. Amitabh Bachchan has played a brilliant innings professionally. He has done good work so he must free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement."

The noted screenwriter told the daily that the system of retirement exists so that a person may spend a few years living life according to his/her wishes. Elaborating further, he explained that the starting years are spent in studying and learning stuff, then you have the responsibilities of family and added, "For example, my world is limited now. All the people I go on walks with are from non-filmy backgrounds.

Salim said that with changing times, films have improved in terms of technology, music and action but there's a dearth of good scripts because of which there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh.

"Amitabh Bachchan was the hero who could play an angry young man, he still is. However, there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but we do not have good scripts," Khan told the tabloid.

Salim Khan has penned several blockbuster films featuring Amitabh like Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Kaala Pathhar, Dostana amongst others. Their last collaboration was the 1982 film Shakti.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar has multiple films in the pipeline. This includes Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ajay Devgn's Mayday, Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Nag Ashwin's untitled film, The Intern remake co-starring Deepika Padukone and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.