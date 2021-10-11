Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim To Lock Horns With John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2: Report

Salman Khan is all set to share screen space with his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming cop flick Antim: The Final Truth. The film which is an official adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the shooting floors.

Fans are excited to watch Salman and Aayush in the same frame for the first time. Amid this, lately, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about this film's release date. There were rumours that the makers are eyeing a Diwali release for the movie. Now, there's a strong buzz that this Salman-Ayush starrer might make it to the theatres towards November-end.

A trade analyst informed Mid-day, "After returning from the international schedule of Tiger 3, Salman filmed some solo dialogue scenes between October 4 and 6. The decision to add more sequences, featuring the actor, was taken jointly by Salman and Mahesh after seeing the rushes of the gangster-cop drama.

Now because of these newly shoot scenes, the film's editing is expected to take a little longer as a result of which a Diwali release seems to be impossible. The source further added, "So, the director and Salman decided to push the release to November 26."

Interestingly, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 has been scheduled to release in theatres on November 26. Now if one goes by the latest buzz then Salman's Antim will lock horns with this film at the box office.

The tabloid further reported that earlier the makers were planning a digital release for Antim. But now, they are planning to release the film in theatres first as it has shaped up well.

The source further revealed that Antim will be streaming on digital platforms four weeks after its theatrical release.

"Antim is currently in the last leg of editing. With the movie halls in Maharashtra set to reopen later this month, the team is eyeing a theatrical release on November 26," another source associated with the film told the tabloid.

If both the films arrive on the same date then which one out of these two would make it to your watchlist? Let us know in the comment box.