Salman Khan Acquires The Hindi Remake Rights Of Ravi Teja's Telugu Film Khiladi?

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's upcoming action crime-thriller Khiladi is yet to hit the theatrical screens. But, it looks like the film has already caught the fancy of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Salman is toying with the idea of remaking this film in Hindi.

As per a report in the news portal Tollywood.net, the Dabangg star had bagged the Hindi remake rights of Khiladi. One hears that Salman reportedly enjoyed the film's trailer and has approached director Ramesh Varma to helm the film's Hindi version as well.

However, there's no official word either from Salman Khan or the makers of Khiladi yet on the Hindi remake of this Ravi Teja-starrer.

Speaking about Khiladi, the film stars Ravi Teja in a double role. The makers recently confirmed that they will wait to release the movie in theatres rather than choose the OTT route. Bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma, Khiladi also stars Dimple Hayathi, Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun and Unni Mukandan in pivotal roles.



Koneru had earlier issued an official statement regarding the film's theatrical release that read, "We request everyone not to believe in the rumors. Khiladi was perceived and shot for a big-screen experience. We are making the film on an uncompromised manner. Story, taking, technicalities- everything regarding the film will be seamless. Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences in theatres. Italy portions have come out exceptionally well. DSP's music, action choreography by four stunt directors will be other major assets. We will release songs one after the other."

Coming back to Salman Khan, the superstar's last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premiered on ZEEPlex on Eid. The actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Antim, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.