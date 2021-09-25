Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma Starrer Antim To Have A Diwali Release Date?

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth is inevitably one of the most awaited movies on the block. After teasing fans with some exciting posters, the makers had also released the song 'Vighnaharta' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi recently. However, the latest development surrounding the movie will definitely send the fans into a frenzy. The recent update suggests that the action flick may see a Diwali release this year.

Yes, you heard it right, according to a news report in Filmfare, director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar who has helmed the project confirmed the same. The news report stated that Manjrekar has revealed to a publication that they are aiming for a Diwali release for the film but are still waiting for the theatres to open in Maharashtra. The Dabangg 3 actor has further added that once the theatres open up in the state, they will be releasing the movie as the target audience for the same is in Maharashtra.

Mahesh Manjrekar also went on to say that Antim: The Final Truth is the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. However, the Vaastav: The Reality actor has said that they have ruled out the possibility of releasing the movie on any OTT streaming platforms. The filmmaker said that the film is created to cater to theatre audiences only.

Meanwhile talking about the film, it will have Salman Khan essaying the role of a Sikh cop while Aayush Sharma will be playing a dreaded gangster. It was earlier reported that the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth will be out in early October. Speaking to Pinkvilla about the trailer, Mahesh Manjrekar had said, "The two-minute trailer will have Salman, Aayush and some of the other characters and it will try to tell you a little bit about what the film is about. I am in the process of editing it. Post-production of Antim is on and we are also editing the trailer now." Talking further about the response the track 'Vignaharta' received, Manjrekar said, "We released the song Vignaharta during the Ganpati season and it turned out to be a chartbuster. More than being catchy, the song is a hit because it has all the traditional elements of the Ganpati festival too which appeals to all."