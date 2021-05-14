Salman Khan And Eid– The Most Awaited Combination Continues Its Trend Of Blockbusters With Radhe

Back in year 2009, Salman Khan gave his first Eid superhit. Since then, Salman Khan has treated his fans and audiences with 'Eidi' every year. The actor's film and the festival became a package deal, but now, for all his fans, Salman Khan's film is more like a blockbuster festival that is much-awaited.

From all time blockbusters like Dabangg (2010), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016) to other superhits like Kick (2014), Tubelight (2017), Race 3 (2018) and Bharat (2019), Salman Khan's Eid releases have set new benchmarks. And not just in terms of box office collections, but these films find a spot amongst most entertaining Bollywood films, which cater to audience across demographics, and have also treated audiences with chartbuster music.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated for Eid release in 2020, but had to be postponed because of the nationwide lockdown. The megastar decided to wait for the situation to improve and the film got pushed by a year. This year too, Radhe was slated for a theatrical release on Eid but the pandemic continued. Then, the makers of the film opted for a unique release strategy, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai became the first-ever big-scale entertainer to get a multi-format release.

The film is successfully streaming now, and audience are thoroughly enjoying the Salman Khan extravaganza. From lead pair's sizzling chemistry to high octane action sequences, Radhe has delivered on all the elements of a thorough action-entertainer. The response to the film is huge, audiences sure loved some entertainment being locked down at home.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie has released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.