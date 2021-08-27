Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head Off To Istanbul For Tiger 3's Shoot

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for their much-awaited film Tiger 3 in Russia. The two were recently spotted leaving for the destination by the paparazzi. Some pictures of the two also went viral on social media. Now the latest development suggests that the duo will be heading off to Istanbul after wrapping up the shoot in Russia.

A source close to the film revealed to Mid-Day that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be heading off to Istanbul after wrapping up a 6-days shoot in Russia. The source added that the megastar shot for intense action sequences, requiring him to don a heavy disguise and use many public means of transport. The source revealed to the publication stating, "The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac's Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop onto a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia's past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station."

The source further added that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting in Vienna after their Istanbul shoot. The source said, "After that, a schedule in Vienna is lined up. Producer Aditya Chopra doesn't want to spare any expense for the actioner."

Earlier it was reported that Emraan Hashmi will be playing the main antagonist in the movie. However, the actor recently denied being part of the film that came as a surprise to the fans waiting for the same. It is a matter of time to witness whether the actor is indeed not a part of Tiger 3 or he said the same to stop the extreme speculations surrounding his character.

A source close to the movie had spoken about Tiger 3's Russia schedule to Bollywood Hungama stating, "Tiger 3's shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups."