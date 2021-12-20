Salman Khan Announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 At RRR Event, Sequel Set To Be Written By S S Rajamouli's Father

Salman Khan recently was present at the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai alongside SS Rajamouli, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar, unveiled exciting news for his fans. The actor announced that he will soon begin work on the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Salman Khan reportedly attended the RRR event to show support for Rajamouli and the 'RRR' team. Salman arrived at the venue straight from the airport. Salman also talked about Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia and exchanged some funny moments with KJo. Salman posted a picture from the event on his Instagram.

Salman Khan also said that Rajamouli's father gave him one of the best films of his career. To which Karan Johar asked, "So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?" Salman answered saying, "Yes, Karan".

For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had reported a box office collection of over Rs 300 crore in India. The film is also among the top 5 grosser of all time Bollywood releases.

In an earlier interview, KV Vijayendra Prasad had opened up about working on a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He had said, "I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan directed by Kabir Khan also starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie was released in theatres on 17 July 2015.