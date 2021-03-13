Salman Khan Announces The Release Date Of Radhe With An Action-Packed First Look Poster

When Salman Khan said, "Ek bar joh maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunta" in his 2009 film Wanted, the superstar meant it in real life as well. The superstar who is now synonymous with releasing his films on the festival of Eid, stayed true to his commitment when it came to his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The actor took to his Instagram page to confirm that Radhe will be arriving in cinema halls on May 13, 2021. He also dropped an intriguing first look poster of the film in which he is seen dressed in a sleeveless white tee and jeans, holding a gun against a backdrop of battleground with burning helicopters and artillery

While making the much awaited announcement, Salman wrote, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine....... #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe."

See his post.

Speaking about the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, "We are excited to bring back audiences to cinemas through this partnership with Salman Khan as his movies create an atmosphere of festivity. This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support/response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema goers."

"Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'house-full' boards Salman Khan's movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place," said a spokesperson from Salman Khan Films.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan as a cop with Disha Patani essaying the role of his romantic interest. Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda also play pivotal roles in this action entertainer.

