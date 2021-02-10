Salman Khan Apologises After 'Mistakenly' Submitting Fake Affidavit In Poaching Case

Salman Khan during the recent hearing in court apologised for 'mistakenly' submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur session court in 2003. Both hearing sessions in the court were in the case of poaching two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998.

In the latest hearing that took place on Tuesday (February 9), Salman appealed the Jodhpur sessions court against conviction in the blackbuck poaching case through video conferencing. Actor's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told the court that the affidavit was mistakenly submitted for which the actor should be forgiven.

Salman Khan was asked to submit his arms licence in 2003, for which he had submitted an affidavit saying that he had lost the license. Khan had reportedly also lodged an FIR at the Bandra police station in Mumbai in this connection.

However, the court later found out that Salman's arm license was not lost, but had been submitted for renewal. Public prosecutor Bhavani Singh Bhati had demanded that a case of misleading the court should be filed against the actor.

The Sultan actor's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat on Tuesday said, "The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his license was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the license had gone missing in the court."

The court has revealed that the final verdict in the case will be pronounced on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

For the unversed, Salman was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. At the time, the actor was reportedly shooting for the film, Hum Saath Saath Hain. He had been convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment during a court trial in 2018, however, Salman Khan had challenged the order in the sessions court.

