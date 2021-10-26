Salman Khan Attends Aayush Sharma's Birthday Bash, Twins With Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan recently attended his brother-in-law and Antim: The Final Truth co-star Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. Aayush celebrates his birthday today (October 26) and the event called for a double celebration due to the release and success of the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth. Salman was seen attending the occasion with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and the duo was seen twinning in black.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan looked dapper in a black tee and jacket that he paired up with pants while Iulia Vantur looked gorgeous in a black top and leather skirt. Also in attendance was Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'souza wherein Riteish opted for a pink full-sleeved tee and white pants while Genelia looked pretty in a military green dress. The other celebs who were in attendance were Mahesh Manjrekar, Helen, Varun Sharma, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sunil Grover and Arbaaz Khan. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif attended the bash and looked stunning in red attire. Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

Arpita Khan Sharma's Mushy Birthday Note For Hubby Aayush Sharma Has An 'Antim' Touch!

Meanwhile, earlier Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma had shared a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Aayush Sharma. Arpita had shared an adorable picture with Aayush. She captioned the same stating, "I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with every passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you. Happiest Birthday Rahuliya! We love you very very much, have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love, great health, success & luck. Happiest birthday once again @aaysharma."

Salman Khan-Starrer Antim: The Final Truth's Trailer Is Out

Talking about the movie, Antim: The Final Truth, the movie has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. It is the Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. The movie also stars Mahima Makwana in a pivotal role and also marks her debut in the film industry. The trailer has received immense love from the fans and both Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma look in their fullest form in the same. While Salman plays a no-nonsense Sardar cop, Aayush plays a rogue and fiery gangster in the film.