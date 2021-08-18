Salman Khan’s Co-Star Sunita Shirole Needs Financial Help; Says ‘It’s Very Difficult To Survive'

Senior actress Sunita Shirole, who has featured in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is currently going through a major financial crisis. The 85-year-old actress needs urgent financial help as she has been going through various health issues such as kidney infections and other ailments. Sunita revealed that she was working till the pandemic struck, however, due to multiple health ailments, the actress can't continue her work in the industry.

In an interview with Times of India, Sunita Shirole said, "I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn't bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can't bend it anymore. I have undergone angioplasty in the past, and I am battling other ailments, too."

The Luka Chuppi fame Shirole further revealed that she was staying as a paying guest in a flat, but she couldn't pay the rent for three months because of the cash crunch. At that time, CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) came out to support her and sent actress Nupur Alankar to help. Sunita Shirole said that Nupur brought her to her house for the time being and has also hired a nurse for her.

While revealing about her other health issues, Sunita Shirole said, "I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating, and I don't know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet."

Sunita Shirole also revealed that she had invested a major chunk of her earnings in a business set up by her husband and her. Sadly, a fire broke out in the warehouse, and the couple lost everything. Her husband passed away in 2003. She regrets not saving money for her difficult times. "Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon. It's very difficult to survive. I regret not saving money for a rainy day and not owning a house in Mumbai," Sunita said.

Talking about her career, Sunita Shirole has worked in popular Bollywood films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Luka Chuppi, Shaapit, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Made In China, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and so on. Apart from films, she has also acted in various TV shows such as Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Kis Des Mein Hai Meraa Dil and so on.