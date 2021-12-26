Salman Khan Bitten By Snake At His Panvel Farmhouse Ahead Of Birthday, Discharged From Hospital Now

Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The Bollywood star was at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday on Monday (December 27). According to a PTI report, he was immediately rushed to a hospital and was discharged on Sunday itself after being administered an anti-venom dose.

A source close to the development told the agency that the snake bit his hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to the MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and he was discharged at 9 am today. The close to the actor was quoted as saying, "Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well." Salman is reportedly back at his Panvel farmhouse now.

Khan had celebrated his birthday in Panvel with his whole family last year as well. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, which aired yesterday (December 25), he even cut his birthday cake with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who graced the show to promote their upcoming film RRR.

Salman’s farmhouse is named after his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and the actor regularly shares several pictures and videos of the place on his social media handles. He has been seen working in the farm and sowing seeds and also shot for a song with Jacqueline Fernandez at his farmhouse last year.