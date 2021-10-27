Salman Khan Calls Iulia Vantur To Pose For Paparazzi But Latter Walks Away, Fans Ask If Two Had A Fight?

Salman Khan recently attended the birthday party of his brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma. The actor arrived at the party with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and many pictures and videos from the event are making rounds on the internet. However, fans have spotted that Iulia was possibly angry with Salman during the bash.

A video from the vent shows Salman Khan posing for the camera after stepping out of the car. However, while he waited for Iulia, she walked inside the venue while fixing her dress. As the paparazzi requested for both the stars to pose together, Salman called out for Iulia but she was already inside the building.

Salman stood for a couple of more pictures, but looked shocked and quickly made his way to the party. Fans took to the comments section worried and asked if the two had a fight, one comment said, "Ilulia bhabhi naraaz hai lagta hai", while another said, "What is the meaning of lulia"

Take a look at the video,

Mahima Makwana Says She Walked Into Antim Auditions With A Lot Of Apprehension; 'Thought I Won't Get The Part'

Notably, Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday on October 25 along with the release the trailer of his upcoming film Antima: The Final Truth. The film stars Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead roles and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Apart from cast and family, the birthday bash was attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi, Sunil Grover, Varun Sharma, Meezaan Jafri, among others. Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri were also present at the party.

What Cold War? John Abraham Reacts As Salman Khan Urges Fans To Watch Satyameva Jayate 2 In Theatres

The film's trailer features Aayush as Salman Khan's nemesis in the film. Both reportedly went to significant physical transformation to play their characters in the film. The film reportedly shows Aayush evolving from being an innocent young boy to one of the most aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangsters. Meanwhile, Salman Khan plays the hero cop set out to clean the filth in the city.