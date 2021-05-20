'Salman Khan's Career As Hero Is Over'; Trade Analyst Says He Should Do Supporting Roles Like Amitabh Bachchan

'Salman's Career As A Hero Is Over'

Yes, you read it right! Trade analyst Amod Mehra feels that Salman should reconsider doing massy films, and take a lesson or two from Amitabh Bachchan, who reinvented himself after turning 50.

Amod Mehra said, "If you see heroes like Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, after they crossed 50 years of age, they think they are still heroes and keep doing the same kind of roles. They don't realise that with time, you have to change."

He further said, "I don't mean Salman's career is over. I mean his career as a hero is over. He should do supporting roles. Salman has to re-invent himself."

'Salman Is Shifting Away From His Core'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta pointed out that even though Salman has a knack of recognising good scripts, he is not a scriptwriter himself and he should avoid getting involved in every department of filmmaking.

Komal Nahta said, "He wants to write the lyrics of the film. He wants to correct the music of the film. He wants to write the script too. All that is not Salman's job. Salman is shifting away from his core, which is to look good and act good. If he is going to get involved in other departments of filmmaking, it will take a toll on the film."

Taran Adarsh To Salman: 'You Cannot Start Repeating Yourself'

Another trade analyst Taran Adarsh reacted to Salman's latest film failure and said that the actor needs a makeover and he should stop repeating himself.

"People love him. He is the Pied Piper of the film industry. At the same time, roz roz biryani acchi nahi lagti, you cannot start repeating yourself," said Taran Adarsh.

He further added that Salman is the biggest crowd-puller, and he still has the power, talent and a mind-boggling fan base. He is a darling of the masses, but he has to match the content of his films.

Taran Compares Salman To Big B

Comparing Salman to Amitabh, Taran Adarsh said, "Amitabh Bachchan was doing the same kind of films like Mrityudaata and Lal Badshah. He was flopping left and right and people were fed up with his films. People gave him a message that we love you, but you need to grow out of the mould that you have been in over the years."

Taran's message to Salman is loud and clear that he needs to reconsider his film choices, if he doesn't stop repeating himself, the day is not far when he will end up losing his stardom.