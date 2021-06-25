Salman Khan Converses With Kabir Bedi Post His Book Launch, Talks About Owning Up To His Mistakes

Salman Khan recently had a heartfelt conversation with veteran actor-author Kabir Bedi post the latter's book launch. For the unversed, Bedi penned his autobiography recently titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor. Salman opened up about owning up to his mistakes during the chat session.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan could be seen praising Kabir Bedi for acknowledging his mistakes in his book. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor then says that very often, people admit their mistakes and that admitting their mistakes takes a lot of courage. The actor then says that he has made mistakes in his life but that he has always apologized for the same. The megastar also adds that making mistakes is fine but making the same mistakes, again and again, is not okay.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor furthermore praised Kabir Bedi for being brutally honest about his ups and downs in his life in his autobiography. Salman Khan said that it is important to go deep inside your soul when you are writing about your life. He also added how the author often undergoes the dilemma of whether he or she should write about a particular phase in their life or not. He then says that the right thing here to do is to just be honest with yourself and to the readers and just write about it. Take a look at the video from their conversation.

Kabir Bedi captioned the same stating, "Salman Khan and I talk about what it took to tell the story of my life honestly, and how I wrote my book in the pandemic.#StoriesIMustTell seems to have touched many of you and that's a great gift for a debut author. Did you like the honesty?" and thanking the Dabangg actor in the process.

For the unversed, Kabir Bedi has penned down about the emotionally high moments in his life. He has mentioned breaking his marriage to be in a relationship with the late Parveen Babi, dealing with bankruptcy in Hollywood and suffering trauma after his son's suicide. The Khoon Bhari Maang actor also says in the video that he has put this pandemic phase to good use by writing this book and hopes that everyone reads the same.

