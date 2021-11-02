Salman Khan Did Not Visit Shah Rukh Khan After His Son Aryan Khan's Bail For THIS Reason
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday today (November 2) and this time it's truly a comforting phase for him. The actor's son Aryan Khan was released from jail after staying there for almost three weeks in an alleged drug case. However, Shah Rukh had seen many friends of his from the industry visiting his residence during this tough time and one of them was none other than Salman Khan. Salman and even his sister Alvira Khan had visited SRK's home Mannat while Aryan was in jail. However, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was not found visiting Shah Rukh's residence after Aryan was released from the prison. This had reportedly grabbed several eyeballs.
However, a news report in BollywoodLife stated, "Salman has been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh phone. He also was the first one to call him and congratulate him when Aryan was granted bail and later when he brought him back home. But it is typical of Salman to not visit now that all is normal again." The report further mentioned that Salman Khan firmly believes in being there for a person during his or her difficult phase more rather than their happier times.
The report further added stating, "Salman lives by the belief, that one should definitely reach out and be there for someone when they are going through a difficult phase, and it doesn't matter if you meet or not when someone is having a good time. Salman is in touch with Shah Rukh, he can drop by if need be, but he knows that its best to let the family have the opportunity to spend time with one another after something that shook their world." Needless to say, one could see the strong bond of friendship between the superstars during this tumultuous time. Reportedly, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for the latter's film Pathan from early next year.
You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you. I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that's all you give us."