Salman Khan Distributes 5000 Food Packets To Frontline COVID-19 Warriors

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar has now set a new example with his kind gesture towards the frontline COVID-19 warriors. The Radhe actor distributed 5000 food packets to the frontline COVID-19 warriors of Mumbai, by collaborating with the popular restaurant Bhaijaanz Kitchen. The netizens have been heaping praises on Salman Khan for his great move.

Interestingly, Salman himself visited Bhaijaanz Kitchen on Sunday (April 28, 2021) to inspect the quality of the food prepared for the frontline COVID-19 warriors. Each meal packet consisted of pav bhaji, a packet of biscuits, a water bottle, and a cup of tea. The packets were distributed among the frontline workers who are on duty 24*7, including police personnel and BMC workers.

Salman Khan Comes To COVID-19 Frontline Workers' Aid

In the pictures and videos that have been going viral on social media, Salman Khan is seen tasting the food and inspecting the packaging, at Bhaijaanz Kitchen. As per the reports, the food packets have been sent from Byculla to Juhu and Bandra East to BKC for the time being. However, the team is planning to send more food packets in the upcoming days.

Rakhi Sawant Expresses Her Gratitude To Salman Khan As Her Mother Gets Operated

When salman bhai visits the kitchen himself to taste and see the supply chain... this is what bhai is... his way of showing respect to our frontline warriors !!! Salman khan bhai with Rahul kanal at Bhaijaanz kitchen where the snacks are being prepared for covid warriors pic.twitter.com/Zwmj5TfqQv — FilmiBeat (@filmibeat) April 25, 2021

"Salman bhai has immense respect for frontline workers. His mother even sends handmade tiffin for the police personnel that has been stationed outside his house on security duty. So Salman bhai thought since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending food packets for them and try and make it easier for them," said Rahul Kanal, the core committee member of Shiv Sena who has been executing this initiative, in an interview given to Indian Express.

During the first wave of COVID-19, Salman Khan had kickstarted an initiative named "Being Haangryy" van, to help the immigrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai without work. The initiative was organised by the NGO Being Human, which was found by Salman.