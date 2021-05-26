Salman Khan Files Defamation Complaint Against KRK For His Radhe Review; Latter Reacts

After shutting down the piracy of his recent release, Radhe, now Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint against a review of the film. According to reports, the actor had filed a complaint in Mumbai court against Kamaal R Khan over the film's review on Monday (May 24).

Kamaal Khan has also revealed that the complaint was filed against him. He shared the news in a tweet and wrote, "You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films." He also shared a picture of the legal notice sent to him in regards to the complaint.

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

For the unversed, Salman Khan plays the lead role in the film as an ACP Rajveer Shikawat, as known as Radhe. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was delayed several times due to the pandemic finally aw a hybrid released earlier this month on 13, 2021.

Kamaal Khan also opened up about the complaint in a subsequent tweet and said Salman Khan is getting "too much affected by my review".

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Reportedly, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Apart from Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.