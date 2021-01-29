Salman Khan Gives Bulk Dates For Tiger 3; Superstar To Kickstart The Shoot In March Post Wrapping Antim

After being homebound for a long time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Salman Khan is currently on a 'no-break' policy. The superstar wrapped up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and immediately dived into the shooting of Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim in which he is pitted opposite his real-life brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Salman has no plans of taking a breather again post wrapping up Antim. According to Mid-day, the Bharat actor will start shooting for Tiger 3 from March.

A source told Mid-day, "Salman Khan has given bulk dates, beginning from March, to director Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3. The unit will film a few crucial sequences in Mumbai with the superstar, who will reprise his role of RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore. Maneesh has set a major chunk of the action thriller in the UAE and the surrounding countries. Dubai is expected to be the team's first stop."

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif will also begin shooting for the film in March. However, she will be taking a break in April for Sriram Raghavan's next with Vijay Sethupathi before resuming shooting for the spy thriller.

Coming back to Salman Khan, the superstar recently took to social media to assure fans that his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021, amid rumours of the film heading for an OTT release. The film has Salman essaying the role of a cop.

