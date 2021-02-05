Salman Khan Is Ready With 3 Films For Release; Says Single Screens Have 'Kabristan Kind Of Feel'

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and has several other films in the pipeline including Antim, Tiger 3, Kick 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, the superstar confessed that the traditional big-screen release is not the best option as people are still skeptical to visit the theatres.

During an interaction at the launch of Indian Pro Music League in the city, Salman Khan said, "There are three films of mine that are ready for release, and the problem with single-screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there. Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single-screen theatres, as no one goes there to watch films."

"Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than running them, and there are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?" he added.

It was being speculated that Salman's next film Radhe will be releasing on an OTT platform, however, the actor cleared the air by issuing a statement on Instagram. While talking about releasing Radhe in theatres on Eid, the actor added, "It's a catch-22 situation as we are incomplete without them (theatre owners) and they are incomplete without us. I have a good hold over single-screen theatres, so they (theatre owners) requested me to release 'Radhe' in single screen theatres."

In his statement, the actor had assured exhibitors that he would release the film only in theatres. He also urged theatre owners to follow safety precautions, and said, "Covid-19 is still there, so we have requested theatres owners to follow safety precautions while screening films, so that no one gets infected."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by Prabhu Deva, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

