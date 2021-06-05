Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Bharat Turns 2: Netizens Have Special Request For Ali Abbas Zafar

Today (June 5, 2021), Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif turned two and netizens are happy to celebrate the second anniversary of the blockbuster. Two years ago, when Bharat had hit the theatres, it had taken the audiences by storm. Viewers didn't only love Salman's act in the film, but also his piping hot chemistry with Katrina Kaif and his bromance with Sunil Grover.

To mark Bharat's second anniversary, Ali took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Bharat dil mein bhi hai aur jaan mein bhi aur Humesha rahega... Red heart 2 saal ho gaye ,time flies @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife."

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film minted more than Rs 400 crore at the box office and became one of the highest grossers of Salman Khan.

Needless to mention, apart from being the blockbuster, the film was also in the limelight owing to its share of controversies. Remember when Priyanka Chopra had backed out from the film, Salman took several jibes at her. For the unversed, Priyanka refused to star in the film owing to her wedding preparations, but her last moment decision didn't go down well with Salman. In the end, Katrina replaced Priyanka and the rest is history. Fans were delighted to see the ex-lovebirds on the silver screen once again and their pairing worked in favour of the film.

Meanwhile, netizens are requesting Ali to collaborate with Salman once again, as their collaboration is always a hit among audiences.

"I love this movie. Salman Khan's performance was bang on. Waiting for your next collaboration Abbas sir," wrote a netizen.

Another netizen wrote, "Waiting for your next with @beingsalmankhan. Original script only as that is your strength. Sultan remain your best movie. I'm sure you have better story to tell and nobody knows how to portray Salman as good as you do; action and emotionally (romance goes to for Sooraj Barjatya)."

"The fan club is like on their toes when will you surprise us with the new announcement of your movie with Salman bhai. A fresh script and SK in a never seen Avatar like Sultan and Bharat," tweeted another user.

"Make next movie with Salman Khan please. We love your combo. Don't waste time in making web series and stupid superhero movies with female leads," wrote another netizen, taking a jibe at his upcoming film with Katrina Kaif, wherein she will play a superhero.

What's your take on netizens' request? Tell us in the comments section below.