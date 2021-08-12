Salman Khan Meets Olympian Mirabai Chanu; Latter Says 'It Was Like A Dream Come True'

Superstar Salman Khan recently took his fans by surprise when he posted a picture with Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu. The Indian weightlifter had bagged the silver medal in 49 kg category at the recently held Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Salman gave Mirabai a hug and congratulated her on for her win. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u ... best wishes always."

Mirabai reposted the same tweet and captioned it as, "Thank you so much @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me." Earlier in one of her interviews, she had revealed that she is a fan of Salman Khan.

In the picture, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star donning a black T-shirt and an ivory stole, is all smiles for the camera while posing with Mirabai.

Before this, Mirabai had also caught up with cricket star Sachin Tendulkar. Post their meet, the latter had tweeted, "Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard."

Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma had also expressed her admiration for Mirabai, sharing a picture of earrings that she wore to the match. R Madhavan had written about how he was at 'complete loss of words' when he came across a picture of Mirabai sitting on the floor and eating food. "Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of word," the actor had shared in a tweet.

Recently, Chanu had left netizens impressed when she rewarded truck drivers who helped her travel for training as she couldn't afford private transportation. She hosted an event for them and expressed her gratitude for their contribution in her achievement.