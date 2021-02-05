Salman Khan On Farmers' Protest: The Most Correct Thing Should Be Done

The ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three new farm laws has become a topic of debate not just in India, but on the international platform as well. While many bigwigs from the film industry have refrained from speaking on this issue, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally broke his silence on these protests at the launch of a music show in Mumbai.

At the event, when the Bharat actor was asked about the farmers' protest, he responded by saying, "The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done." Meanwhile, the other two Khans, Shah Rukh and Aamir, haven't spoken about this matter yet.

Earlier this week, the farmers' protest gained international attention after American pop star Rihanna and teenage activist Greta Thunberg tweeted their support. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on foreign individuals commenting on the situation, and said that it is "unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them."

Soon, many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Lata Mangeshkar, Suniel Shetty and others took to social media to urge the country to 'stand united' as the farmers' protests drew global attention, along with the hashtags 'India together' and 'India Against Propaganda.'

On the other hand, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta and others called out their industry colleagues for sharing MEA's rebuttal to Rihanna.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha Slam B-town Colleagues For Sharing MEA's Statement

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty On Getting Trolled For His 'India Against Propaganda' Tweet: I Am A Farmer Myself