Salman Khan On Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Release: We Might Push It to Next Eid If Lockdown Continues

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most anticipated films which has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The action thriller was scheduled to release in theatres last year on Eid. Unfortunately, the makers plans went for a toss after cinema halls were shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks, fans were super excited when Salman Khan announced that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be finally hitting the big screens on Eid this year. However, now, owing to a huge surge in COVID-19 cases and theatres being shut down once again in states like Maharashtra, there are rumours doing the round that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might get postponed again.

Finally, Salman Khan opened up about these speculations while speaking at at the book launch of veteran actor Kabir Bedi's memoir Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor.

The superstar was quoted as saying, "We were going to release Radhe, we still are trying our best to release it on Eid. But if the lockdown continues, we might have to push it to next Eid. But if it opens up, (and) the cases (drop) and people do take care of themselves. (If) they wear their masks and keep their social distance, and take good care of themselves. (If they) Don't go out, don't break any of these laws (COVID-19 rules) that the government has put on us right now, I think this will die off really soon."

Salman said that a lockdown will adversely affect the daily wage workers and added that Radhe will release this Eid if this onging health crisis dies down.

"If it happens, we will have Radhe in theaters in Eid. But, if the citizens do not follow these, it will not only be a problem for theatre-owners but also the daily wage workers. It is just going to be a really bad one, like it was earlier. Everyone should be really serious and ensure we kill this coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all," the Wanted actor said at the event.

He further added, "Most important thing is...we had promised for last Eid. That had to be postponed due to the pandemic. We then committed for this Eid. The picture will, of course, get released, and, by the grace of God, it has been made well so it will also work well. But what is important is, that people should not get corona. Especially people who already have some (medical) condition already. Parents, and grandparents."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai marks the filmmaker and Salman's three outing together after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The cop thriller also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

