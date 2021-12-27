Salman Khan Opens Up About The Title Of The Much-Awaited Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel

Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today (December 27) and fans have been flooding warm wishes for the superstar. It seems that the actor has given a huge return gift to his fans already on this special day. While interacting with the paparazzi on his birthday today, Salman opened up about the title of his much-awaited Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan revealed to the paparazzi that the sequel for the 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan is named Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. Apart from that, the Hum Apke Hain Kon actor further said that he will be collaborating with ace director SS Rajamoul's father and renowned writer KV Vijayendra Prasad for the sequel. However, Salman denied speculations of him teaming up with the RRR director for any upcoming project.

Apart from this, Salman Khan also got candid about his schedule for all his upcoming projects. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor said that after wrapping up the shooting of his much-awaited espionage flick Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, he will be shooting for the No Entry sequel and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The 2005 comedy movie No Entry was helmed by Anees Bazmee and starred Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan and others alongside Salman. Talking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the movie will be helmed by Farhad Samji and will also be starring Pooja Hegde opposite the megastar.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The Dabangg actor was taken to the hospital following the incident which took place on Saturday (December 25). The actor was discharged the next day. The Bigg Boss 15 host was quoted to reveal, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Earlier, Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated Salman Khan had told the same agency, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine." The Antim: The Final Truth actor returned back to his farmhouse after getting discharged and celebrated his 56th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel which is situated in the outskirts of Mumbai with his near and dear ones. He looked handsome in a black T-shirt, black jacket and brown coloured pants that he paired up with a chain around his neck.