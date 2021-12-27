Salman Khan Opens Up On Snake Bite Incident; 'It Bit Me Thrice, I Was Hospitalized For 6 Hours'

Recently it was reported that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The Dabangg star was taken to the hospital following the incident which took place on Saturday (December 25). He was discharged the next day.

Later while speaking with ANI, Salman opened up about the snake bite incident. He told the news agency that he was bitten thrice by the snake and was hospitalized for 6 hours.

The actor was quoted as saying, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Earlier, Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the superstar had told the same agency, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine."

The superstar returned back to his farmhouse after getting discharged and celebrated his 56th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel which is situated in the outskirts of Mumbai with his near and dear ones. Salman looked handsome in a black T-shirt, black jacket and brown coloured pants. He also wore a chain around his neck.

Meanwhile, several pictures and videos from Salman's birthday celebration with the paparazzi have been doing the rounds on social media. In some of the them, the superstar is seen cutting a cake and posing for pictures for them. The shutterbug also sang a song for them.

With regards to work, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth co-starring Aayush Sharma. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif.