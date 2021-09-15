Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Not Shelved; Producers Issue Clarification

Ever since it has been announced that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be teaming up for Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, fans can't keep their calm. They are excited for every tiny detail about this commercial entertainer.

Amid this, recently reports surfaced in the media that the Salman Khan-starrer has been shelved because the superstar's last outing, Prabhudeva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was a flop. However, the makers have now rubbished these rumours with a tweet and clarified that the film has not been shelved. They also revealed that the makers have recorded songs and that the movie is scheduled to go on floors in two months.

The producers of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment who are backing this ambitious project took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "We would like to deny all the #FakeNews. The set is being constructed & songs have already been recorded. Shooting begins in 2 Months."

Previously in one of her interviews, the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde had said that she is nervous about working with Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor like myself."

She had further added that she found the script of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to be 'cool and funny'. This Salman-Pooja starrer was earlier slated for an Eid 2021 release. However the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the makers' plans.

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Turkey for Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3. The espionage thriller marks his reunion with Katrina Kaif and if reports are to be believed, Emraan Hashmi has been pitted opposite Salman in this film. Besides these two projects, the Bharat actor also has Antim: The Final Truth and Kick 2 in his kitty.