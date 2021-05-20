Salman Khan Procures 500 Oxygen Concentrators For COVID Patients; Netizens Laud His 'Golden Heart'

Salman Khan is once again in news! No, not for his recent release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but for a noble gesture that's winning hearts on the internet. The superstar partnered with Congress MLA Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique, and procured 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Our first lot of 500 oxygen concentrators have reached mumbai. Covid positive patients who need these oxygen concentrators for an emergency situation can call us on 8451869785. Or you can tag/DM me. We will be giving these concentrators for free, pls return them once done using."

Have a look at his post.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan's noble gesture left the netizens proud of him. An Instagram user wrote, "Aise hi nahi hai mega star. Apne bhaijaan the golden heart." "Hit or flop u remain superhero of bollywood and india🙌🔥🔥," read another comment. A netizen wrote, "Proud of you Salman bro! You're a lovely human being. Always supporting and helping everyone. Way to go 💪💪 Stay Safe! My family and I are sending Love and Prayers to your family and you! Stay Protected!"

Known for his philanthropic work, Salman had earlier distributed 5000 food packets to COVID-19 frontline workers by teaming up with the famous Mumbai-based restaurant Bhaijaanz Kitchen. He had also promised to extend financial support to 25000 film industry workers who have been affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The superstar have given the internet another reason to love him when he offered help to a 18-year-old boy from Karnataka whose father succumbed to COVID-19.

Workwise, Salman Khan's recent release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premiered on mult-streaming platforms this year owing to lockdown-like restrictions across the country because of the second wave of pandemic. However, the film did manage to get a theatrical release overseas in countries like USA, Australia, UAE and New Zealand.