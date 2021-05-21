Salman Khan's Radhe Co-Star Sangay On The Film Being Trolled: How Does A Lakh Or Two Trolls Matter?

One might assume that the team of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might be upset with the film's reception, but that's clearly not the case. Salman's co-star Sangay Tsheltrim who played the villain Lota in the film, is anything but affected by the trolls.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sangay said that a few negative reactions do not matter in the larger scheme of things. "The film clocked 4.2 million views on day one, that's a record in itself. How does a lakh or two trolls matter then? Whatever may happen, Salman sir makes money for the producers and entertains his fans. That's what is important. I also have people in Bhutan, who tried to punch me down, saying that I have a minuscule role. However, they fail to see the bigger picture. I have learnt from the mega star Salman Khan to not let these things affect oneself."

On a related note, did you know Sangay used to be an army officer in Bhutan before he took voluntary retirement and joined the entertainment industry? Earlier, in an interview with FilmiBeat, he had mentioned that he met the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor by chance.

Apart from Sangay, Salman's another co-star Randeep Hooda who played the main antagonist in the film, also mentioned in the interview that no film's business gets affected because of any kind of trolling.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy doing social work as the nation continues its battle against the second wave of COVID-19.

With respect to work, Salman will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead role.