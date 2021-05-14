Salman Khan's Radhe Becomes His Third WORST Rated Film On IMDb; Kamaal R Khan Cries After Watching The Film

While Salman Khan's fans are going berserk over the release of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, IMDb tells a different story altogether. Despite all the hullaballoo on social media, Salman's Radhe failed to impress the critics and guess what? The film has become one of the lowest rated movies of Salman on IMDb. Want to know the rating Radhe secured on IMDb? Keep reading!

ALSO READ: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

Prabhu Deva's directorial secured merely 2.4 ratings on IMDb and it became the third worst rated film of Salman Khan after Race (1.9) and Saawan (2.2).

Meanwhile, viewers who aren't die-hard fans of Salman have trashed the film and have been trolling Prabhu Deva and the superstar left, right and center. Amid all the negative reviews, several memes on Radhe have taken Twitter by storm.

Taking a nasty jibe at Salman, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "I have watched film #Radhe at Vox Cinema Dubai. But right now I am not in the condition to record review of this film. Let me take medicine and rest for 2-3 hours pls. Hope my mind will be ok to record review after taking rest. Thanks!"

ALSO READ: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Twitter Review (In Case You Are Not Salman Khan's Die Hard Fan)

KRK shared a video after watching the first half of the film in a Dubai theatre and started crying for having to watch the rest.

Critics like Taran Adarsh also trashed the film and called it 'disappointing'.

Taran wrote, "#Radhe: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ** Doesn't meet the sky-high expectations... Clichéd plot and predictable formula remodelled with new packaging... #SalmanKhan very good, but lacklustre screenwriting is a roadblock... Strictly for #Salman fans."

Did you watch Radhe? What's your take on the film? Tell us in the comments section below.