Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer To Be Out Today At 11Am

The wait is finally over! The trailer of Salman Khan's much-anticipated action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be out today at 11am.

Before giving us the sneak-peek of the trailer, the makers have dropped a new poster to add more to our excitement level. Have a look.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was initially scheduled to release in theatres on Eid last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted the makers' plan as theatres remained shut because of the lockdown. Later, it was announced that the superstar will be sticking to his annual ritual of treating fans with a new film on Eid by releasing Radhe on May 13, 2021.

Earlier this month, while speaking at a book launch event, Salman once again hinted that they might have to postpone Radhe release keeping in mind the current COVID-19 scenario in the country. At the same time, the Dabangg actor also mentioned that they are trying their best to release Radhe on Eid this year.

While the superstar did stick to his words as on Wednesday (April 21, 2021), the makers made a grand announcement that Radhe will be releasing simultaneously in theatres and on the OTT streaming platform ZEEPlex. Further, the film will also be available on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. This news came as a huge relief to fans who are still hesistant to venture out amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

Talking about Radhe, the film is an adaptation of the Korean flick The Outlaws. Besides Salman Khan, it also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and marks the acting debut of singer-musician Arjun Kanungo.