salman-khan-receives-second-jab-of-covid-19-vaccine

Ever since India got hit by novel Coronavirus pandemic, actor Salman Khan has been constantly urging his fans to take precautionary measures so that they stay safe. Not just that, Salman also came forward to help the needy people in these challenging times in several ways. From making donations to feeding the poor to arranging food packets for frontline warriors, Salman did everything in his capability to help out the nation.

Now, as a responsible citizen, today Salman has received the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine. He was spotted at the Dadar vaccination center. He has been actively speaking about the importance of vaccination and has also expressed his wish to organise a vaccine drive for everyone if he manages to procure the injections.

Meanwhile, Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is streaming on ZEE5 and has already released worldwide in theatres today. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also casts Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

While the film was praised immensely by his die-hard fans, many film-critics and netizens criticised the film's script and direction. Comparing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to his 2009 cop-drama Wanted, many netizens tweeted that Salman failed to live up to the expectations and the film's writing could have been much better.

Well, going by recent interviews of Salman Khan, one thing is known to all that the actor doesn't believe in pleasing the critics with his films. All he cares about is his fans, and as long as they are happy to see Salman on the silver screen, the actor has no reason to be sad!