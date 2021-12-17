Salman Khan Rents Out One Of His Bandra Apartments For Rs 95000 Per Month: Report

It's known to all that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resides in Galaxy apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. However, the superstar also owns some more properties in Bandra. If reports are to be believed, the Antim actor has rented one of the apartments that he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai for Rs 95000 per month.

The rented out apartment is situated on the 14th floor with the unit spread across 758 square feet.

According to a report in Money Control, documents accessed by Zapkey.com has revealed the agreement for Salman Khan's apartment. The document revealed that the flat was registered on December 6. The report mentioned that the documents showed that the tenure of the agreement is 33 months and the rentee has reportedly paid a deposit of ₹2.85 lakh with the agreement mentioning a 5% escalation clause in it.

Besides these two properties, Salman has also rented out a duplex apartment in Bandra for Rs 8.25 lakh a month under Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited. The documents reveal that this flat is situated on the 17th and 18th floor of Maqba Heights and is reportedly owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. Reportedly, the actor has renewed the agreement earlier this year. Apart from all these properties in Mumbai, the superstar also owns a farmhouse in Panvel.

With regards to work, Salman Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2. The superstar will reportedly be also sharing screen space with South star Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production.