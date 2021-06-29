Salman Khan Resumes Antim Shoot; To Have A Four-Day Schedule

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar is finally back on the film sets. As per the latest reports, Salman Khan has resumed the shooting of his highly anticipated project Antim in Mumbai, on Monday (June 28, 2021). As per the reports, the actor has joined the sets for the patchwork of Antim.

As per the reports published by E Times, Salman Khan is planning to have a four-day schedule for the Mahesh Manjirekar directorial. The first two days of the shoot will take place in the Kamalistan Studios of Mumbai. The crew will later shift to a bungalow in Byculla for the rest two days.

The reports suggest that Salman Khan insisted on resuming the shooting, as he wanted to finish his portions for the project before the team proceeds with the next schedule. To the uninitiated, Salman Khan is appearing in an extended cameo appearance in Antim, which features his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma in the lead role.

As reported earlier, Antim is an official adaptation of the 2018-released Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The crime drama, which earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics, was released on the OTT platform Zee5. Antim, which marks the first onscreen collaboration of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, is expected to recreate the magic of its original.

If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan is playing the role of a cop who is in search of a dreaded gangster. Aayush Sharma, the husband of Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma, is appearing in the role of the gangster in the movie. It is the second outing of Aayush in Bollywood, after his debut Loveyaatri.