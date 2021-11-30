Salman Khan Reveals His Father's Reaction To Antim; Says 'He Doesn't Shy Away From Saying What He Has To Say'

It's known to all that superstar Salman Khan's father and screenwriter Salim Khan is one of his harshest critics. The veteran writer never shies away from sharing his honest opinion about Salman's films and at times has even bashed it if it's not up to the mark.

Salman's recent release Antim: The Final Truth is currently the talk of the town. The film has him sharing screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma for the first time. In his new interview with Bombay Times, the superstar talked about how his father reacted to his latest release.

Salman said, "When we showed him the rushes, he just said, 'Acchi picture hai.' He put it out very simply. He saw the entire film and liked it very much. The thing with my father is that he doesn't shy away from saying what he has to say and what he feels."

The actor also spoke about the last time he watched a film on the big screen and even admitted that he enjoys watching some of his bad films purely for the hard work involved in it.

"I watched a film in a theatre close to my house just before the lockdown. I enjoy any and everything that cinema has to offer. I even enjoy watching some of my bad films because I know the hard work that has gone into those movies. When I watch them, I know what not to make, and in those films also, there are good points that I make a note of, which can be put to use later. When I watch films, I know what could have been corrected, added or removed for it to have turned out to be a better movie. My mind starts working on the plot level," Salman was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Further, Salman revealed that he wanted to be a director when he was young and has just entered showbiz.

On being asked why he didn't pursue it, the Radhe actor explained, "You wouldn't have had Salman Khan, the actor, no? Not now, but someday I will direct. We have scripts right now that we are producing. We're involved with them deeply. These days with the kind of rehearsals and readings and preparation, you know what the director is going to shoot and bring to the table. If that doesn't happen, we go back and rework. Over the years, since Maine Pyar Kiya, I have been writing a lot of stories that are penned in such a way that they can be turned into a script in a matter of weeks. We are going to make some of them now."

After Antim, Salman's upcoming projects are Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.