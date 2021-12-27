Salman Khan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Will Hit Theatres Before Tiger 3's Release In December 2022

Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 56th birthday today, December 27, opened up about his upcoming projects during a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse. The actor speculated that his SRK collaboration Pathan will release before his most awaited sequel with Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3.

Salman Khan Opens Up About The Title Of The Much-Awaited Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel

For the unversed, SRK and Salman are all set to make cameo appearances in each other's films hinting that both leading characters belong to the same universe. Reportedly SRK has a special role in Tiger 3, meanwhile, Salman will also feature in Pathan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.

During the media interaction, Salman Khan said that Pathan will most likely release before Tiger 3, he said, "Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that." The actor also revealed to the paparazzi that the title for the sequel for the 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be Pavan Putra Bhaijaan.

Notably, in an unfortunate incident, Salman was bitten by a snake on December 25. He was rushed to Kamothe hospital in Mumbai and was discharged after six hours of treatment.

Salman Khan Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Superstar

After coming home, Salman Khan in a statement said that he doing fine. The actor said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse. I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours. I am fine now."

On the work front, Salman Khan's upcoming projects also include the No Entry sequel and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which he will begin filming for after Tiger 3.