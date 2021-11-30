Salman Khan Reveals Why He Likes To Keep His Films Very Clean Without Any Love-Making Or Kissing Scenes

Salman Khan has always been vocal about making clean family entertainers and is one of the stars who has always shied away from doing kissing and bold scenes on screen. Recently in an interaction with the media post the release of his latest film Antim, Khan explained the reason behind the same. He said, "When we make a film on any culture, religion or cult, you need to be very careful and give them a lot of respect."

The Bollywood actor said that he believes in making films for families and hence likes to films very clean without any kissing or intimate scenes.

Salman said, "The characters that I play in films are never seen speaking in a bad language. There is no nudity, love making or kissing scenes. I don't do any of that stuff. That's the way I think cinema should be. But these days, the trend is different because of OTT. I can't even watch that content. But people do watch it and that's why they are getting made. It's not the fault of the makers. Some people also comment that sometimes certain things are not required. Just because everybody is doing it, that does not mean I would do it. My mother and my father, seniors, fans, children watch my films. So, I like to keep them very clean."

The Radhe actor further said that he wants to portray such roles on screen that motivate his fans to become better people and not follow the villain.

"I believe that when after watching my films, people should want to be the hero and do the things that he does and not follow the villain. That's how I like to do my movies. Like when I did Tere Naam, I played a loser in that film. Throughout the promotions, I was clear that go and watch the film, follow the hairstyle and clothes but don't follow that character. I had maintained that throughout that publicity campaign," the actor said during his interaction with the media.

He continued, "When my father watched the final rush print of Antim, he asked me to cut the lovemaking scene. I was like there's no love making scene. He asked me to chop the scene where the actor goes on the top of that leading lady. I said, "Daddy, have you ever watched any OTT content?' (laughs). Yeh toh aisa laga jaise humne picture Pope ke kiye banaya hai. There's nothing in it. He told me that people with whom he goes to jog with every morning always tell him that they show my movies to their kids without any apprehensions. People take their families to watch my movies. So, we ended up fading out one shot three-four seconds before. This is what I believe. Just because others are doing it doesn't mean I will do them too. I have my own things."

Speaking about Salman's latest release Antim, the superstar essays the role of a Sikh cop named Rajveer in the film. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster.