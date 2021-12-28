Salman Khan Reveals Why Mrunal Thakur Lost Out On Sultan To Anushka Sharma; 'She Didn't Look Like A Wrestler'

Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma's 2016 film Sultan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar was a huge success at the box office. But do you folks know that Mrunal Thakur was the first choice to play Anushka's role? Yes, you heard that right!

Salman made this revelation when Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor graced as guests on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their upcoming film Jersey. The superstar revealed that Mrunal had visited his Panvel farmhouse with Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar adding that she didn't look like a wrestler back then.

Exclusive: Mrunal Thakur On Her Journey In Showbiz: I'm Not Afraid Of People Forgetting Me

Salman told Shahid in Hindi, "Mrunal had come to my farmhouse (in Panvel). Ali (Abbas Zafar, Sultan's director) had brought her." Elaborating on why Mrunal failed to bag the role, he continued, "Uss waqt yeh pehelwan type nahin lagti thi (At that time, she did not look like a wrestler)."

Mrunal defended herself by saying, "Let me tell you Shahid, at that time, I had lost a lot of weight."

Mrunal Thakur Recalls Being Told She Can't Make It In Bollywood; 'They Said You Are Only Good For Television'

Sultan revolved around a wrestler Sultan Ali Khan's (Salman Khan) journey, looking for a comeback by defeating all odds. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma as Aarfa, a fiesty girl who is a wrestler herself.

Earlier in 2018, Mrunal had opened up on not getting a part in Sultan and told DNA, "Things might happen or not happen, what matters is the journey. Of course, I felt bad that it did not work out, but I am glad I at least got a chance to interact with them (Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan)."

Mrunal is currently awaiting the release of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey which is a remake of Nani's Telugu hit by the same name. Besides this movie, the actress also has Aankh Micholi, Pippa, Lieutnant Ram and Thadam remake.