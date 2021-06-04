Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Co-Star Harshaali Malhotra Is Officially A Teenager Now; See Her Birthday Pics

Child artiste Harshaali Malhotra who won hearts as Munni in Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, turned 13 on Thursday (June 3, 2021). The actress took to social media to announce that she's officially a teenager now and also gave fans a sneak-peek into her birthday celebration.

Harshaali posted an Instagram Reels video, in which she was seen making a wish before blowing out the candles on her cake which has 'official teenager' written on it. She captioned the video as, "It's my birthday ... yippppeeee. Officially teenager now...."

She shared a bunch of pictures in which she is seen happily posing with her birthday cake. She also posted photos of herself posing in a room decked up with balloons and streamers. Harshali captioned her clicks as, "Celebrations."

The actress also celebrated her birthday with another cake. Have a look at the pictures.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star shared a boomerang video of herself posing with two pinata cakes. She captioned it as, "Bang bang."

Meanwhile, fans showered Harshaali with love in the comment section of her Instagram posts. An Instagram user wrote, "You are sooo cute😍😍❤️❤️." Another one wrote, "Really 🌟 my favorite😍😍."

Last year in an interview with ETimes, Harshaali had revealed that she was offered many films including some from the south after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, she turned them down as those roles were not as good as Munni. "I am capable enough to manage my studies and my passion together. So I will not reject any good role because of my studies," she was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

Harshaali had expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan again and said, "I would love to work with Salman uncle again and all the other superstars are excellent. I would also love to work with anyone if I get the opportunity and if my role is good."

On being asked if she plans to return back to the big screen, Harshaali had said, "Definitely I want to be an actress as everyone knows. I would love to be back on the big screen as soon as I get a good role and I am hoping to get it soon."

Harshaali made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which she essayed the role of Munni, a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India.