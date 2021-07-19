Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan To Get A Sequel? Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Drops A Major Hint

Kabir Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a major commercial success at the box office. Starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles, the film revolved around a simple guy, an ardent Hanuman devotee, who takes it upon himself to help a lost, mute girl reach her home in Pakistan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was lauded for its heartfelt premise and impressive performances, both by the critics and the audience. It's been six years since the film's release and fans have often wondered if there's a sequel to this family entertainer in the pipeline.

For them, here's some happy news. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad who penned Bajrangi Bhaijaan, recently revealed that he is trying to crack a story for a sequel to the film and has discussed the same with Salman as well.

A Pinkvilla report quoted him as saying, "I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises."

He also revealed that Salman is excited with the idea and added, "When I met him casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it's a good idea."

As of now, Salman Khan has some interesting films in the pipeline. This includes Antim- The Final Truth, Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Rumours are rife that the superstar might also step into Thalapathy Vijay's shoes for the Hindi remake of Master.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Harshaali Malhotra who essayed the role of Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, opened up on her upcoming plans in Bollywood. The actress said, "I have received many offers after Bajrangi Bhaijaan but, I now want a role as big as Munni."

Now, with Prasad dropping a hint about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, will Salman and Harshaali reunite on screen? Only time will tell!