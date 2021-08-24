Salman Khan's CISF Incident At Mumbai Airport Lands Officer In Trouble: Report

Recently, a CISF officer from Odissa grabbed headlines for stopping Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for a mandatory security check at the Mumbai airport while the latter was headed to Russia to shoot his upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Now we hear that the CISF officer in question is in trouble for breaking the protocol and speaking with the media. As per a report in New Indian Express, the CISF has seized the mobile phone of ASI Somnath Mohanty of Rayagada to make sure that he doesn't speak to the media about this incident in the future.

Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

The tabloid quoted a CISF personnel as saying, "The mobile phone of Mohanty has been seized as he interacted with the media and it is a breach of protocol. His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident."

Bigg Boss 15 First Promo: Salman Khan Interacts With The Evergreen Actress Rekha's Tree Avatar; Watch Video

Last week, a video of Salman Khan had gone viral on social media in which Mohanty is seen stopping the actor from entering the airport, asking him to get in line and complete his security check first. He is also seen asking the photographers to step back. Meanwhile, the netizens had hailed Mohanty for doing his duty.

Speaking about Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are shooting for the film in Russia. Recently, a few pictures of Salman from the sets there surfaced on social media. In the pictures, the actor was seen sporting a long brown beard and was reportedly filming a car chase sequence.

Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma, stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.